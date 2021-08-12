AMATEN (AMA) Price Up 46.8% Over Last 7 Days

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AMATEN has traded up 46.8% against the dollar. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $824.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00879018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00109811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00160939 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

