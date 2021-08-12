Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,297.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,476.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,953,796.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

