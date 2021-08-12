AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMC. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

AMC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 419,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,679,484. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,808,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,526,000 after buying an additional 349,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.