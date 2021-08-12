AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $33.80

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $36.25. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 291,804 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

