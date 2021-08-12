AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 6.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares were up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.74. Approximately 1,515,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,679,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.