Amcor plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amcor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

AMCR stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

