Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $325.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $183.81 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

