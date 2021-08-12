American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Insider Sells $396,660.00 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John B. Berding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00.

American Financial Group stock opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

