American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $152.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial have outperformed its industry in year to date. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It estimates renewal rates in 2021 to be up 9% to 11%. It boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings of $8.40 to $9.20 per share with net written premiums in the Specialty property and casualty expected to grow 10% to 13% in 2021. However, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility while high debt level induces higher interest expense.”

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,443. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. Analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,481 shares of company stock worth $16,401,268. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.