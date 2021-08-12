American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AFG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.40. The company had a trading volume of 269,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.14. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 7,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,004,893.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,481 shares of company stock worth $16,401,268. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

