American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 3,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,312. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

