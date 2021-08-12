American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Argus

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Argus from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $278.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.