American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 5,389,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,665. American Well has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

