Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,438 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

AVD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE AVD opened at $15.41 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

