Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.

About Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires. It operates through the following segments: Light Duty Polyurethane Foam Tires, Polyurethane Elastomer Industrial Tires, and Agricultural Tires. The Light Duty Polyurethane Foam Tires segment focuses in the sale of polyurethane foam tires to original equipment manufacturers, distributors and dealers accounts.

