AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.160-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.620-$4.680 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of AME traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.25. 479,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,980. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

