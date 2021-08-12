Amon (AMN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,122.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $2,122.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.01 or 0.00875470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00110450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00155674 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

