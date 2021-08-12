Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Post $3.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $14.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $15.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRMT traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.46. The stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,976. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $82.48 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

