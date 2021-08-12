Analysts Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to announce $149.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. Datto reported sales of $130.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $597.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $598.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $687.12 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $695.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Datto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Shares of MSP stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. 535,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 78.03. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $387,058.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

