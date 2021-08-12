Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dyadic International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dyadic International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 400.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYAI stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 5,988,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63. Dyadic International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.90.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

