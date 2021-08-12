Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Post $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Ferro reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NYSE FOE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 435,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,011. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

