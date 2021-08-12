Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,056. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

