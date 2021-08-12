Analysts Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.15. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 1,067,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,540. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.