Analysts Anticipate LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. LPL Financial posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $147.98. 4,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,452. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LPL Financial by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.