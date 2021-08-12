Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 66.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRT stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.92. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,049. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $241.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.41. StarTek has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.