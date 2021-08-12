Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.07 Million

Equities analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce $142.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.55 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $586.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.12 million to $595.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $624.29 million, with estimates ranging from $612.46 million to $630.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

DDD stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. 3,266,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

