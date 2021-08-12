Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $272,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 275,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

