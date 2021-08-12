Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.76. 12,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

