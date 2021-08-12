Analysts Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). DarioHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 532,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $196.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

In other DarioHealth news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 6.7% in the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $870,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

