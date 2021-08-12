Analysts Offer Predictions for Construction Partners, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

