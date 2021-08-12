Analysts Set Expectations for inTEST Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of inTEST in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 14.8% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 153,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in inTEST by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in inTEST by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.