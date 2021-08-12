Analysts Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT at $31.50

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th.
HGEN traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63.
In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Recommended Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.