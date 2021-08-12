Analysts Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT at $31.50

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th.

HGEN traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

