Analysts Set Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) PT at $11.83

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Kadmon stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 289,592 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

