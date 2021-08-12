Analysts Set Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) PT at $11.83

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Kadmon stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.
About Kadmon
Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.
