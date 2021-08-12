Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Premium Brands (PBH)

Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$136.00 to C$141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$123.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Premium Brands had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$127.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$134.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBH stock traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$129.65. 16,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,325. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of C$93.66 and a 12 month high of C$132.88. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.38.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

