Analyzing Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -56.49% -43.11% -34.24% Kura Oncology N/A -22.17% -20.86%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Kura Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 12 6 0 2.33 Kura Oncology 0 1 8 0 2.89

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $28.73, suggesting a potential upside of 56.75%. Kura Oncology has a consensus price target of $42.44, suggesting a potential upside of 148.94%. Given Kura Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Kura Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $441.76 million 6.67 -$281.58 million ($1.79) -10.24 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$89.63 million ($1.69) -10.09

Kura Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kura Oncology beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The company was founded by Mark R. Brann on July 16, 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias. The company was founded by Troy E. Wilson, Yi Liu, Pingda Ren and Antonio Gualberto on August 22, 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

