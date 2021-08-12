Analyzing W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for W. R. Berkley and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 3 4 0 2.57 Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus price target of $81.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Maiden has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.84%. Given W. R. Berkley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Maiden.

Volatility & Risk

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Maiden’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $8.10 billion 1.62 $530.67 million $2.32 31.91 Maiden $184.12 million 1.53 $41.76 million N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 10.57% 11.41% 2.48% Maiden 19.50% -8.00% -0.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Maiden on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Reinsurance and Monoline Excess segment involves in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

