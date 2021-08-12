AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 231,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,508,546 shares.The stock last traded at $15.55 and had previously closed at $16.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on AU. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 628,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,079,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

