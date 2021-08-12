ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANIP. Raymond James increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $377.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

