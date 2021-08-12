Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 206,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,198. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 1,307 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $63,585.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

