Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $273.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.81. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $273.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.88.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

