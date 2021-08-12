AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 102,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.