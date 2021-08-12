Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,813,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,672,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

