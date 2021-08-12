AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Announces Earnings Results

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AppLovin stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.96. 2,388,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,904. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $90.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas purchased 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

