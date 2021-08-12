APYSwap Price Hits $0.17 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00140794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00154038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,149.00 or 0.99679731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00860667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,171,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.