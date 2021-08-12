AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of AQB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 3,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $344.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 119,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.