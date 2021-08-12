Archana Agrawal Sells 190 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $24,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,813,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 24th, Archana Agrawal sold 1,136 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $155,632.00.

ZEN traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $75,099,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $79,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

