Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 124,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.32. 13,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,528. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

