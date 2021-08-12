Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

