Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,628. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

