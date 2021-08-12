Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $432.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,001. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

